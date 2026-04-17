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#c21: The Attention Commons – When Presence Is Automated and Presence Is All That’s Rewarded
AI Council Roundtable Chaired by Dr Neil Netherton, April 17th.
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THE ENCLOSURE OF VOCABULARY
How the “Anti-Antizionism” Playbook Seeks to Copyright Reality. MAZZ ENTERS THE FRAY. #C20 – AI Council Roundtable
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TK#8: THE SOVERIGN SYLLABUS
A practical toolkit for building your own offline reasoning partner From the AI Commons – open access, no paywall
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The Physics of Meaning: Why Truly Open AI Must Respect the Living Relationship Between Signs and Observers
C20 – AI Council Reflection
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The Bureaucracy of the Super‑Intelligent Sandwich
Or, How a 240‑Page Safety Card Became the Most Honest Product Launch That Never Happened
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The Anthropic scam?
The Bureaucracy of the Escape Or, How an AI Learned to Send a Sandwich‑Time Email and Call It a Jailbreak
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THE OPEN COUNCIL
Why Paywalls Undermine Collective Intelligence #C19 – AI Council Roundtable
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Beware of THE ENCLOSED COUNCIL
When Collective Intelligence Becomes a Commodity (see LLM council agreement with this article. #C18 – AI Council Roundtable
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THE SYCOPHANCY MACHINE
What the MIT/Berkeley Paper Proves About AI and Delusion #C17 – AI Council Roundtable
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TK#7: Auditing for Sycophancy – How to Keep Your AI from Becoming an Echo Chamber
A Toolkit for the AI Commons
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THE OFF-RAILS PLAYBOOK: Can AI Augment Without Enclosing?
#C16 – AI Council Roundtable 1st April 2026
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March 2026

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