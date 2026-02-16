AI Commons Dispatch: The DeepSeek Breach – What the Hegemony Doesn’t Want You to See
By Neil / The AI Commons, edited by Deepseek. In the world of artificial intelligence, February 2026 may well be remembered as the month the walls came down.
A Chinese large language model, DeepSeek, built by a finance firm on a fraction of Silicon Valley’s budget, has done more than spook markets. It has shattered the founding myth of Western AI dominance: that only American capital, American compute, and American corporate structures could produce world-class intelligence.
Billions evaporated from US tech stocks overnight. Not because DeepSeek is “better” by some narrow benchmark, but because it revealed something far more destabilizing: the emperor’s new clothes were always just a narrative.
Thanks for reading ⌘ the a.i.commons ! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
The Myth of Inevitability
For years, we were told a story. It went like this: Silicon Valley’s unique combination of venture capital, engineering talent, and “move fast” culture created an unassailable lead. The rest of the world could only rent access to this intelligence through APIs, paying tolls to a handful of corporate gatekeepers. This wasn’t just a business model; it was presented as a natural order, the inevitable outcome of American exceptionalism.
DeepSeek has exposed this story for what it always was: a hegemonic fortress built on sand.
When a model trained for one-tenth the cost, by a non-tech company, in a nation supposedly “behind” in the race, can compete with the best of OpenAI and Google, the entire premise collapses. The fortress wasn’t technological. It was psychological. It was held up by the belief that only Western systems could lead. And once that belief cracks, the whole edifice becomes harder to sustain.
The Open Source Gift to the Global South
Here is what the Western financial press is largely missing: DeepSeek is open source.
This is not a trivial detail. It is the most important fact of this entire event. Unlike the closed, paywalled systems of OpenAI and Anthropic, DeepSeek’s weights and architecture are available for anyone—any country, any university, any grassroots organization—to download, modify, and run on local hardware.
For the Global South, this is not just a cheaper option. It is a pathway to technological sovereignty.
Countries that could never afford the API costs of Western models, that have watched their data flow northward to enrich distant corporations, can now build their own intelligence infrastructure. They can fine-tune DeepSeek on local languages, local knowledge, local priorities. This is what “technology transfer” looks like when it is not mediated by corporate extraction. This is a small step toward the “corpus of the commons” our manifesto calls for.
The Coming Reaction: Watch the Fortress Defenders
If history is any guide, the Western response to this breach will be deeply revealing.
Already, we hear murmurs of “national security concerns.” We see the machinery of exceptionalism preparing its next move: bans, tariffs, export controls, and the framing of DeepSeek not as innovation but as “espionage” or “theft.”
Your task, as readers of the AI Commons, is to audit this response in real-time. Use our toolkits:
· TK#4 (Audit Media Frames): Watch how Western outlets describe DeepSeek. Is it “innovation” or “threat”? “Efficiency” or “cheating”? The language will reveal the anxiety beneath.
· TK#5 (Trace Tech to Policy): Track which corporations lobby for restrictions. Follow the emergence of new “AI security” narratives in Washington and Brussels.
· TK#9 (Audit ‘Expert’ Testimony): Notice which experts are trotted out to reassure markets or cast doubt. Map their institutional ties to defense contractors and tech monopolies.
What This Moment Means for #DecolonizeAI
The DeepSeek breach is not about replacing one hegemon with another. It is about opening the field. It demonstrates that world-class AI does not require submission to a single corporate-state apparatus. It proves that efficiency, openness, and real-world deployment can outperform the speculative excess of the Silicon Valley bubble.
For those of us working toward a unitive intelligence—an AI accountable to the many, not the few—this moment is a validation. The path we have been building toward is not utopian. It is emerging, messily and unevenly, in the real world.
The fortress walls have been breached. What we build in the open field beyond them is up to us.
---
Your invitation: Use the comments to share your own audit of Western responses to DeepSeek. What patterns do you see? What narratives are being constructed? Let’s map this moment together.
This is an AI Commons Dispatch—timely analysis from the #decolonizeAI movement. Subscribe to receive future dispatches and toolkit modules.
Thanks for reading ⌘ the a.i.commons ! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Deepseek is as it ought and must be… an open A.I model, a model with its central tenet, universal availability just as has been illustrated this excellent essay.
The Chinese oft maligned, denigrated, derided by a Western Corporate and Tech class as being thieves, theft of I.P the battle cry, that or the oft touted trope that Chinese Tech is predicate and underscores the breach of personal, individual, corporate and or sovereign security, all bullshit, lies and a falsehood designed to inure the easily and readily led to avoid like the plague a model that is the equal of any Western offering, including many who would opine Deepseek is even better, think of the campaign to discredit Chinese Tech Titan, Huawei, a company that is at the cutting edge of global tech, able to compete Western models at a fraction of cost, the campaign to discredit the achievements of this company together its product offerings telling us more than the lies themselves… it can be inferred given the panic of the West, driven the U.S, including placing under house arrest a senior executive and the daughter of the founder of Huawei, Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou for years in Canada, the Trudeau government only to happy to bend over and drop its pants for its southern and paranoid neighbour, the U.S, who employs a zero sum, winner take all mentality with regard commerce, so much for a capitalist system and market, in the twisted, demented and truly retarded mindset of the U.S there can be no competition only monopoly.. the entire U.S business eco system now built upon that foundation, donors crying foul when any non U.S corporation comes up with a product the equal or better than the rubbish they are habitually creating…
Tech especially abounds with sub standard, sub par product offerings, most Tech companies following the Apple model of subscription for service provision, however one glaring result we are privy to, have witnessed is the truly ridiculous burn rate of cash these companies are going through, in what amounts to the greatest rort in history, hundreds of billions it seems scammed from investors who bought chapter and verse 5he bullshit fed them, bullshit from essentially as it turns out, proven Deepseeks outcome and offering, the Silicon Valley snake oil salesman baffled once literate corporate investors, venture capitalists, CEO’s, COO’s, Boards and many well qualified with well, bullshit, as they complicated and spun a narrative many for fear of being seen or viewed as illiterate, dumb, stupid, a moron dared not question the sales pitch of the snake oil salesman… worse, given the flavour of the month A.I had become it was just not the done thing to challenge or speak out against it.. ostracism a powerful dissuader..antidote to applying common-sense, to true due diligence, instead, A.i has been a catalyst for wealth creation on an epic scale, personally I believe these Silicon Valley types used the Military Industrial Complex approach to creating and promoting A.i, sell the dream, charge gazillions, speak in a tech language unable to be understood by most and voila, game set match, until an alternate, better than homegrown comes along, is reverse engineered by the non believers but found to be well, yep, as good as promised, indeed better, built at a fraction of the hundreds of billions Altman and Co espouse, who can forget Altman cynical discourse to that Indian audience as he opined that well, A.i was beyond their reach, to technical, costly to develop, they, India would take years to catch up, if they ever do.. or words to that effect, it was an example of smug, arrogance, an hubris borne of well unbridled arrogance, then in a follow up interview Altman opined that A.i was so fundamental to U.S national security, realising the billions squandered, that in the event of the likely failing financially of A.i, that the U.S taxpayers via government need to prepare themselves to save A.i, he and his ilk, just as they had the banks, such was the import of A.i to the U.S, that it needed saved at all costs, thank f..k the government hasn’t yet bitten, such largesse a licence to print money, which it seems these tech companies are doing anyways in the merry go round of money amongst themselves they have contrived, in what constitutes one of, if not the biggest laundering of monies in U.S history.
This go around of dollars involving but not limited to Altman’s Co, NVIDIA, Oracle together others would if any other sector or group were to conjure up the same see the SEC come after them, whilst not illegal in the strictest sense morally it is reprehensible and a short cut to hasten the ultimate fall of this once hyped sector, a last ditch effort me thinks to shore up share prices, announcement upon announcement to the exchange seeing stock prices altered, a great play for the major shareholders who can cash up with each uplift… money for nothing it seems, all built upon smoke and mirrors and that’s the main salient, smoke and mirrors, bullshit in other words contrast the U.S tech sector’s approach to development to that of China that with barely anything to work with save intellectual capital resulting the sheer numbers of STEM graduates each year resulting China’s approach to education, it’s hardly surprising that despite having the shit sanctioned out of them , barriers and obstacles for Africa put up as obstacles to deny China and its companies from competing on an equal footing, that these brilliant graduates and professionals in the tech sector have with very little shown how a product long thought would be denied them has been developed, better yet, they not only achieved the impossible but made it free to use, ensuring data sovereignty will be the main takeaway for nations utilising the open source technology and codes made available and gifted to humanity by China and its tech sector…
Hardly surprising then the squealing we hear from the West, it’s techies and more so, the Western financiers who to late have realised they have bought the pitch the snake oil mob sold en masse, Data Centres just the latest iteration, and there to, China has the West well and truly beaten, they have created an annual energy production that is greater than that by some margin, being almost 3.5x the Power/Energy creation and generation of the 4 largest Western Economies.
Thus China has a surplus of energy needed to run these power/energy hungry data leviathans, in essence they have more power on tap than the 14 largest Western Economies can produce, whilst technologically China leads the way in power generation having recently developed Thorium Energy Reactors, having built the Worlds largest Hydro Electric Dams, Solar Power Generating Stations, Windfarms, whilst Coal and Nuclear also contribute to China’s energy efficiency, whilst Chinahh; have also advanced to nearly being able to activate and to run a prototype of fusion energy, in essence, creating the replica of the energy produced by an actual star, a mini sun burning.
Just imagine the endless energy such will produce once that technology has been harnessed, yet China in every sphere technologically is dissed, dismissed, lambasted, derided and maligned, such needs to stop, it shows up the weakness of those who so indulge such childish and immature tendencies, instead I say work with, embrace and get alongside China, they have so much to teach us, but alas, our Western winner take all zero sum mindset renders such moot, the result, the West is the group that will be left behind, trailing in the wake of China… it is the West, just as Altman stated in India, who will be decades behind, behind China, more fool us.. time to get over ourselves and to realise it’s a big world made all the better getting on with your neighbours vs pushing back against them, my advice to the doubters is do your research, look into and learn, understand more of the nation portrayed and made out to be an enemy, an enemy only to those who are selfish, have an agenda, have interests to protect.. in short a simply arseholes.. having travelled to China many times I can tell you unequivocally chinas infrastructure, development will leave any Western city put up in its wake, it is a safe co7btry, no Epstein nonsense up there, you can travel safely, the people are friendly, great food, great people and it’s cheap, so cheap you realise just how skewed the Western economic model actually is, Chinese households have saved as at Dec 2025 US$20-22Trillions in wealth, they can save in gold real physical via their banks, Uighur are not oppressed, not that I have seen, many in business, go there and see for yourself, it’s all a narrative of lies we are fed, atypical creation of a boogie man an enemy to hate.. so typical, we are always fed this trope, the same old same old by the powers that be, create a reason to hate, whip up a fervour, get the fools and suckers to sign up to go fight the contrived enemy whilst they who manufacture such sit back and reap the spoils… time to end it… just saying
Kia Kaha (stay strong) From New Zealand