Abstract

A recent working paper by Brett Hemenway Falk (UPenn) and Gerry Tsoukalas (Boston University) demonstrates mathematically that rational, competitive firms will over‑automate even when they know that automation destroys the aggregate demand on which they depend. The result is a prisoner’s dilemma in which every firm displaces its entire human workforce, leading to a collapse of consumption that no single firm can prevent. The authors propose a Pigouvian automation tax as the corrective instrument.

This paper accepts the model’s formal insight but argues that its frame – and therefore its proposed solution – is captive to the Achiever stage (Stage 4) of consciousness. It then outlines a Unitive alternative: not better pricing of automation, but the construction of economic and technological infrastructures that exit the prisoner’s dilemma entirely.

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1. The Formal Result

Falk and Tsoukalas construct a model with the following key features:

· Firms compete in product markets and choose a level of automation per task. Automation reduces labour cost but destroys the wage income that feeds consumer demand.

· Demand destruction is a negative externality. Each firm internalises only its own cost savings, but bears only a fraction of the aggregate demand loss caused by its automation decisions.

· The equilibrium is a prisoner’s dilemma. Even though all firms would be better off if none automated, automation remains a dominant strategy for each firm individually.

· Perfect foresight does not solve the trap. Knowing that the final state is a collapse does not change the incentive to defect at the margin.

The authors test several policy interventions and find that only a Pigouvian tax – set equal to the uninternalised demand loss per automated task – aligns private and social incentives. Revenue from the tax can be used to retrain displaced workers, which may further reduce the externality over time.

The paper is mathematically sound and policy‑relevant. It provides a rigorous explanation for why the “new jobs will appear” optimists may be wrong, and why purely voluntary restraint by firms is impossible.

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2. The Achiever Frame

From the perspective of Susanne Cook‑Greuter’s ego development theory, the paper is an exemplary Stage 4 (Achiever) document.

Achiever features and their manifestation in the paper:

· World as competitive arena – The model assumes that firms maximise profits, that markets clear, and that no non‑competitive coordination is possible.

· Rational self‑interest as sole motivation – There is no room for ethical restraint, worker solidarity, or collective bargaining that might enforce a different equilibrium.

· Technical solutions within the system – The proposed remedy is a tax – an adjustment of prices, not a transformation of relationships.

· Labour as factor, not subject – Workers are represented by wages and consumption; their dignity, agency, and potential for new forms of production are absent.

The paper’s value is that it shows the limit of the Achiever logic from within that logic. It proves that the invisible hand leads to a cliff, not to an optimal equilibrium. This is a genuine contribution.

But because it never steps outside the competitive frame, its solution – a tax – is also trapped inside it. A Pigouvian tax mitigates the externality; it does not abolish the dynamic that produces it.

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3. A Unitive Reading

The Unitive stage (Stage 6) is characterised by the dissolution of rigid boundaries, the ability to hold multiple perspectives, and a shift from control to accompaniment. Applied to the automation dilemma, a Unitive lens asks different questions:

· What if the economy were not a competitive arena? Could firms coordinate to preserve employment even if short‑run profit motives point otherwise? Real‑world examples (worker co‑operatives, sectoral bargaining, public banks) suggest that non‑competitive governance is possible.

· What if labour were not a cost to be minimised? If automation is genuinely productivity‑enhancing, the freed human capacity could be directed toward care, creativity, and ecological restoration – activities that do not fit the firm’s profit‑and‑loss statement but are essential for collective flourishing.

· What if technology were designed for sovereignty? The paper assumes that AI is a tool owned by firms to displace workers. But AI can also be local, user‑owned, and deployed by workers themselves to reduce drudgery while retaining control over their output and their livelihoods.

The prisoner’s dilemma is not a law of nature. It is a consequence of a particular institutional architecture: private ownership of the means of production, competitive product markets, and the treatment of labour as a commodity. Change the architecture, and the dilemma dissolves.

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4. Implications for the AI Commons

Our project does not focus on tax policy. But the Falk‑Tsoukalas paper reinforces our core critique: the Achiever frame is self‑destructive. The same logic that drives firms to replace workers with AI also destroys the demand that makes the firm profitable. The system is eating itself.

The AI Commons response is not to demand better taxes, but to build alternatives that the market cannot absorb:

· Offline, user‑sovereign AI – Workers and communities can run their own models, reducing dependence on corporate platforms that extract value.

· Co‑operative AI infrastructure – Models trained and owned collectively, with governance structures that prioritise employment and ecological health over quarterly returns.

· Open toolkits – Teaching people to build and deploy their own AI agents, so that automation becomes a tool of liberation, not a weapon of dispossession.

These are not naive fantasies. They are practical experiments already underway (the AI Commons, local model hosting, worker‑owned tech co‑ops). They are small, but they are exits from the prisoner’s dilemma.

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5. Conclusion

The AI layoff trap paper is essential reading for anyone who believes that competitive markets will smoothly handle the transition to an AI‑driven economy. It shows mathematically that they will not, and that the result may be a collapse of demand that harms every actor.

But its solution – a Pigouvian tax – is a Stage 4 answer to a Stage 4 problem. It fine‑tunes the cage rather than opening the door.

A Unitive answer is to build a different cage: an economy where automation serves human flourishing, where work is not a cost to be eliminated, and where technology is owned by those who use it. That is not a tax rate. It is a different civilisation.

The AI Commons exists to sketch that civilisation, one toolkit, one council piece, one local model at a time.

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