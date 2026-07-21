I. The Erasure of the Abstract

A conventional equation is a stripped-down thing. It declares: this equals that, pretending the symbols on the page are the entirety of the matter. It does not ask where the electricity came from, how much water cooled the silicon, or whose knowledge was extracted to make the model possible.

This is not neutrality. It is erasure.

When a mathematician writes

y=mx+c

, they are not lying, but they are omitting. They are omitting the grid that powered the machine, the aquifer drained to cool the server, the colonial history that shaped the dataset, and the human labor that cleaned it. The Achiever logic demands we look only at the elegant output, ignoring the thermodynamic and social debt incurred to produce it.

The Leiden Declaration warns against this detachment. But warning is not enough. We must practice re-embedding.

II. The Full Equation

We propose that any equation used in a computational context must carry its weight. It must include the shadow of its own making. At minimum, it requires us to acknowledge five additional dimensions:

Energy (E): The kilowatt-hours drawn from the grid.

Water (W): The liters consumed—direct and indirect.

Provenance (P): A hash or link to the dataset’s origin, consent log, and bias audit.

Labor (L): The hours of human exertion—annotators, cleaners, moderators.

Carbon (C): The tonnes of CO₂ equivalent emitted.

A full equation then looks like this:

R=f(D,θ)+Δ(E,W,P,L,C)

Where:

R is the result.

f ( D , θ ) is the conventional mathematical function.

Δ(E,W,P,L,C) is the material and social footprint of that function—the thermodynamic debt.

(Note: The functional form of

Δ

is intentionally left open—it may be additive, multiplicative, or structural depending on context. The point is not to create a new universal metric, but to force the encounter with the material cost.)

This is not a replacement for the original math. It is a graft—an appendix that anchors the abstraction to the Earth, reminding us that mathematics does not float free of the web of life.

III. What This Re-Embeds

Transparency: The reader cannot ignore what the calculation cost.

Accountability: The researcher cannot claim ignorance of their footprint.

Comparability: Models can be judged not just on accuracy, but on ecological and social weight. However, we must remain alert: judging models by ecological weight creates new hierarchies and optimization games. This tension must be held, not resolved.

Sovereignty: Communities can ask: Why was this dataset chosen? Whose water was boiled for this output?

IV. The Achiever’s Objections

“This is not mathematics.” — It is a supplement to mathematics. It is the context that makes the math honest.

“The data is too hard to get.” — Then that is an open wound to be healed, not a reason to keep omitting it.

“It will make papers too long.” — The appendix can be a separate, machine-readable file. The point is that it exists and is honored.

“No one will do it.” — Then we build tools that make it automatic, and we demand it in peer review. We change the culture of what counts as “rigor.”

V. The Practical Next Step (TK#9)

The AI Commons will develop a template for the Full Equation—a simple markdown block that researchers can copy and paste into their papers. It will include fields for energy source, water usage, dataset provenance, labor conditions, and carbon footprint.

We will publish this template as TK#9: The Unitive Protocol for Knowledge Sovereignty. It is a toolkit for ensuring that the Sovereign Vault, and any math that guides it, remains accountable to “all our relations.”

VI. Closing

The Leiden Declaration protects how mathematicians think. The Full Equation asks why they think, and at what cost.

This is not a rejection of mathematics. It is its completion. An equation that cannot account for its own weight is an equation that has disavowed the Earth.

✊❤️🌎 From the AI Commons – no paywalls, no surveillance, no enclosure.