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⌘ the a.i.commons

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Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
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Nothing clever in this, it’s Frankenstein-Mengelesque, it’s sick, what a way to get yourself off, growing brain tissue playing with, manipulating and watching for it to do something that you can claim is the grown tissue driving or influencing what is observed… given without a heart brain neurons would not function or be said to be alive, the only consequent growth resulting likely the chemicals and electrical charges the tissue is exposed unto, it makes no sense… hence why Elon and other transhuminists know, implants into true living organisms… our brains is the next frontier.. a Peter dish cell hooked to a chip, cabled to a power supply.. like I said Franfensteinesque.. just saying

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