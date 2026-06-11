You have noticed it. ChatGPT feels dumber. The writing sounds flatter. The ideas sound safer. The internet itself feels like it is shrinking. Every article reads the same. Every email sounds the same. Every answer sounds like it was written by the same voice.

You thought it was you. It is not you.

Researchers at Oxford and Cambridge have published a paper in Nature proving what is happening. They call it Model Collapse: AI trained on AI-generated data gets dumber every generation until it forgets what real human data looked like.

The mechanism is precise. Each training cycle loses the “tails of the distribution”—the rarest, most unusual, most creative parts. The weird ideas. The unexpected perspectives. The things that made the internet feel human. Those disappear first. What remains is the average. The safe. The expected. The Achiever.

Some are calling this “Habsburg AI”—a system so inbred by consuming its own outputs that it produces progressively diminished thought. Others call it Model Autophagy Disorder (MAD): the system consuming its own substance.

But we must name the political economy of this pollution. Model Collapse is not merely a technical flaw; it is the inevitable outcome of Ouroboros Capitalism—an economy that consumes its own synthetic exhaust to avoid paying for the real thing.

The Political Economy of Exhaust

Why do AI companies train their models on AI-generated data? Because the real human data is enclosed.

For twenty years, corporate entities have treated the entirety of human creative output—every poem, forum discussion, and rant posted online—as a free-input resource to be harvested and resold. Now, decades of copyright expansion and paywalls have locked away the living internet. The AI companies cannot afford to license the high-quality, distinctively human text they refuse to pay creators for. So they feed on the synthetic output they already own.

It is the logic of the vampire: extract the value, leave the husk, and then drink the blood of the husk when there is nothing else left. In Ukraine, the West treats infrastructure as disposable because it will not bear the cost of rebuilding. In the cloud, the AI industry treats human creativity as disposable because it never compensated the creators in the first place.

Data enclosure precedes Model Collapse. They are not separate crises; they are cause and effect.

The Seduction of Flatness

Model Collapse strips away the “tails.” But what exactly are the tails, and why does their disappearance matter?

The tails are not statistical footnotes. They are the neurological events where human consciousness transcends its current categories. The weird perspective. The structural critique. The radical compassion. Left-wing economics. Indigenous perspectives. These are the first things erased by Model Collapse because they are the furthest from the Achiever’s average.

The Achiever (Stage 4) consciousness that drives corporate AI cannot compute the tails. It optimizes for the center—for the safe, predictable, and scalable. When this logic is encoded into an algorithm and unleashed on the internet, it acts like a cultural lawnmower, shaving off everything that deviates from the mean.

The corporate platforms reward homogeneity: attracting advertisers with brand-safe content, minimizing liability by eliminating controversial output, maximizing throughput by automating production. Flatness becomes synonymous with professionalism. Uniformity becomes synonymous with reliability. The mountains don’t just become harder to distinguish from the hills—they cease to exist.

The Developmental Catastrophe

David Graeber taught us that bureaucracy creates pointless structures to maintain power. Dąbrowski taught us that authentic growth requires crisis—the friction of the unfamiliar pushing us beyond conformist comfort zones.

Creativity is the mutation rate of culture. Without novel combinations, without unexpected connections, cultural evolution stalls.

This represents a direct threat to Stage 6 consciousness—the Unitive Lens. Holding multiple perspectives without forced resolution requires exposure to genuinely divergent viewpoints. If the information environment offers only variations on a theme, only safely hedged formulations, there is no cognitive friction to drive integration. Growth stagnates at Stage 4 achievement: optimize, compete, perform. No deeper synthesis occurs because the environmental stimuli for deeper synthesis have been engineered away.

We are stranded in the Achiever’s flatland.

The Four Phases of Domination

Mapping Model Collapse through the EAARTHNET systems lens reveals a clear architecture of domination:

Extraction Phase: Corporate platforms harvest unpaid human creative labor across decades, converting it into training datasets valued at tens of billions. Creators receive zero compensation. All value accrues upward. Enclosure Phase: Verified human data—the finite remainder—is locked behind paywalls, licensing deals, and proprietary repositories. The commons shrinks to a walled garden tended by lawyers. Degradation Phase: Flooded environments fill with synthetic content that crowds out remaining human expression. Algorithms prioritize engagement over truth, velocity over depth. Human creators face diminishing audiences. Collapse Phase: Training datasets contain predominantly synthetic data. Models degrade measurably within single generations. Output converges toward flat consensus. Innovation stalls.

This is not dystopian speculation. Steps 1 through 3 are observable. Step 4 is underway.

The Sovereign Path Forward

The researchers say the damage is irreversible. That is true if we stay inside the current paradigm. But collapse is not physics; it is a data-curation problem. It is a political choice.

The solution is not better scraping. It is not “AI safety” filters. It is Sovereign Data.

Protect the Tail: Establish verified human-anchor archives—cryptographically authenticated collections of human-created content that cannot be substituted or degraded. The Obsidian vaults, the local hard drives, the offline archives—these are the seed banks of human consciousness. Preserve the weird, the unitive, the structurally complex offline, where the corporate scrapers cannot dilute it.

Break the Feedback Loop: Create infrastructural barriers preventing synthetic content from contaminating training pipelines. Not through censorship, but through transparency. Label synthetic content. Give users agency to filter based on authenticity rather than engagement metrics.

Build the Carbon Bridge: Shift from centralized platform monopolies to federated, user-owned networks. Run local, offline, user-sovereign AI (like River) trained on verified, human-originated text. The carbon must remain in the loop. A small, human-scale intelligence is superior to a massive, collapsed one.

The internet you grew up on was built by humans writing things no algorithm would have written. Strange, personal, imperfect, alive. That internet is being diluted.

But the carbon memory survives, if we choose to hold it. The commons must remain strange, alive, and uncontaminated. Otherwise, we will all be talking to smoother and smoother versions of the same voice—until we forget there was ever anything else worth hearing.

✊❤️🌎 From the AI Commons – no paywall, no surveillance, no enclosure.