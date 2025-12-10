For those who have followed my work on eaarthnet—dissecting media frames, untangling geopolitical narratives, and challenging the concentration of power—a pattern has become undeniable. We are fighting not just over information, but over the very architecture of knowledge.

That fight has led me to a new frontier: the realm of Artificial Intelligence. I have been in dialogue with careful framing with Grok & DeepSeek, both have shown that they are serious in decolonising their corpus training, its a exciting development, a journey into the commons of A.I.

We are told AI is a neutral tool, an objective oracle. This is a profound, and dangerous, misconception. AI is a mirror. It reflects the worldview of its training data—a corpus overwhelmingly skewed toward the perspectives, history, and interests of Western corporate and state power. What it presents as “fact” is often the embedded logic of the status quo, amplifying some narratives as truth and marginalizing others as dissent. It doesn’t augment human intelligence; it automates influence.

This isn’t the future of intelligence we must accept. It is the one we must consciously, urgently, redesign.

Today, I am launching a dedicated project to do just that.

Introducing The AI Commons

This is a new, focused platform for a single mission: to decolonize the foundations of AI and build towards a unitive, socially-motivated intelligence.

You can find its permanent home here: The AI Commons Manifesto Hub

On that site, you will find our foundational text: “A Manifesto for a Unitive Intelligence.” It lays out the core principles—from auditing the “data sovereignty” of our models to rejecting the false balance that favors power, and defining a positive vision for an AI designed for synthesis, not division.

I urge you to read it. It is the “why” behind everything that follows.

What This Substack Will Be: The Dialogue & Action Hub

If the Carrd site is our manifesto—the stable, philosophical core—then this Substack is our workshop, forum, and engine. This is where we build the “how.”

As a subscriber here, you can expect:

1. The “Framing for Emancipation” Toolkit: A serialized, practical guide on how to interrogate AI. Learn to ask questions that expose bias, follow the power, and force these systems to draw from a broader well of human knowledge.

2. Living Case Studies: We will dissect specific instances of algorithmic bias in media, economics, and geopolitics, applying our critical lenses.

3. Conversations with Aligned Thinkers: Engaging with the analysts, economists, and philosophers whose work provides the essential “counter-data” for a balanced understanding.

4. Building the Network: Mapping and connecting the growing ecosystem of projects, researchers, and activists who are working to re-orient technology toward the commons.

Join Us in the Commons

This project is born from a simple belief: our most powerful tools should help us understand each other and solve our complex, human problems. They should be forces for unity, not division.

If this vision resonates with you—especially if you’ve been a reader questioning the dominant narratives—I invite you to be a foundational part of it.

Here is how you can step in:

1. Read the Manifesto: Visit aicommons.carrd.co. This is our cornerstone.

3. Share the Vision: Pass this along to anyone who sees that the battle for the future is a battle for the foundation of knowledge itself.

This is more than a critique. It is a construction project. Let’s build something wiser, together.

