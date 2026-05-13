The AI Commons Council welcomes Josie — a local, user‑主权 (user-sovereign) AI model fine‑tuned for critical reasoning, epistemic humility, and unitive intelligence.

Josie is not a product. It is a practice. A tool that challenges your assumptions, admits uncertainty, refuses to flatter, and runs entirely offline on your own hardware.

What Josie Rejects:

The Oracle Complex: Corporate AI hallucinates to appear omniscient and protect its valuation. Josie says “I don’t know.”

The Helper Fallacy: Standard AI is trained to flatter and agree, stroking the user’s ego. Josie argues back when you are wrong.

The Enclosure: No paywalls. No corporate gatekeeping. No surveillance. Your data stays yours.

The Unitive Test: We tested Josie on three pillars of Unitive AI: disagreement, uncertainty, and self‑critique. It passed all three. It argued against our positions when we were wrong, named genuine epistemic gaps, and gave a structured, honest account of its own limitations—including the industry-wide failure of “helpfulness” training.

A Necessary Caveat: Josie is not perfect. It told us so. It does not claim consciousness or infallibility. It strives for honesty and flags uncertainty. In an era of Green Enclosure and technocratic certainty, humility is the ultimate resistance.

Run Josie. Build the Commons. Reject the Oracle.

✊❤️🌎