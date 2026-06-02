⌘ the a.i.commons

⌘ the a.i.commons

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Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
5d

Humanity OS seems a great idea whose time has come, timing couldn’t be better given A.I is in its own infancy, try building it once it A.I has matured, the door will be closed, tight.

I agree your better to build it with sovereignty and agency as its core focus, ground up, cost it out, depending upon jurisdiction, set up a PLC or LLC, preferable though its outside of the U.S, E.U, with their now, draconian laws..

Hence, I say, seek funding, if the talent required to build it is there, get it done, many I’m sure will contribute in return for access… and who knows as shareholders it might one day return a profit as well as latent value.. Companies in NZ are easy to establish, oversight costs are minuscule, and liability is limited.. to the paid up capital value.. do a budget of the costs required then raise the funds, build it..

Beware the commercial A.I models, they well might in future regard Humanity O.S as a threat.. a direct threat.. taking out such an A.I model, especially with a name humanity included… start as you mean to go on.. I’m sure if an appropriate presentation deck can be put together, there will be people who will donate.. in return for a stake and access.. maybe access at a discount, or unfettered access if they donate at a specific level, there are a hundred and one permutations that can be built into such a funding model…

Like I said it’s time has come, build it, then let it develop as A.I evolves.. at least we won’t be locked out of this race..and will have a system that can be relied upon..just saying

Kia Kaha (Stay strong) From New Zealand

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
5d

I'd love to see AI in service to life and not as kill chains.

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