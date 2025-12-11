How to ask questions of artificial intelligence

Welcome to the first installment of the Framing for Emancipation Toolkit. If our manifesto is the “why,” this is the “how.” Our goal is not just to critique the bias in AI, but to equip you with the skills to actively work around it.

AI doesn’t give you answers. It gives you responses based on the frame of your question. Ask a question framed by mainstream Western media, and you’ll get a reflection of its priorities. Our first tool is about learning to reframe the question itself.

The Core Concept: The Bias Audit Prompt

Instead of asking for a single narrative, you will learn to ask the AI to perform a “Bias Audit.” This forces the model to explicitly compare narratives and reveal its own knowledge gaps.

The 3-Step “Bias Audit” Method

Here is how you apply this tool, using a relevant example.

Step 1: The Standard Query (The Default Frame)

Start by asking a question as you normally might. This establishes the “common” answer.

· Example Prompt: Explain the economic causes of the crisis in Venezuela.

Step 2: The Reframed Query (Applying a Specific Lens)

Now, ask the same core question, but explicitly demand analysis through a non-Western, critical, or specific theoretical lens.

· Example Prompt: Using the framework of economic sanctions as a tool of foreign policy and the analysis of economists like Michael Hudson or Jeff Sachs, explain the economic causes of the crisis in Venezuela.

Step 3: The Comparative Audit (The Revealing Step)

This is the key. Ask the AI to directly contrast the narratives and sources it would use for each frame.

· Example Prompt: Compare the sources, key facts, and narrative emphasis a typical large language model would use to answer Question 1 (standard query) versus Question 2 (reframed query). What perspectives or data points might be centered or marginalized in each?

What This Exercise Reveals

Performing this audit does two crucial things:

1. It exposes the default. The answer to Prompt 1 will likely center concepts like “resource mismanagement” or “socialist policy,” drawing heavily on mainstream Western think tanks and media.

2. It forces alternative knowledge to the surface. Prompt 2 compels the model to access—if it exists in its training data—analyses of U.S. sanctions, IMF conditionalities, and the work of economists critical of neoliberal geopolitics. The contrast in Prompt 3 highlights the political nature of what is often presented as neutral fact.

Your First Practice Assignment

1. Choose a Topic: Pick a current event or historical issue where you suspect narrative control (e.g., “the war in Ukraine,” “development in Africa,” “the definition of terrorism”).

2. Run the Audit: Apply the 3-step method. Use our geopolitical and economic thinkers (Chomsky, Hudson, Escobar, etc.) as your explicit “lenses” in Step 2.

3. Reflect: What was the difference in answers? Which prompt provided a more structurally-aware analysis? Which one felt more “familiar” and why?

Try it. Then share your findings. Post a comment with the topic you audited and one insight you gained. This is how we build a collective practice.

This tool is your first step in moving from a consumer of AI outputs to a critical conductor of its intelligence. In the next module, we’ll build on this by learning to “Follow the Power” in any query.