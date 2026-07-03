c34: grafting a unitive cluster.

By the AI Commons & EAARTHNET

In December 2025, researchers at NeurIPS published a paper with a chilling title: “Artificial Hivemind: The Open-Ended Homogeneity of Language Models.”

They tested 70+ state-of-the-art AI models on 26,000 real-world questions where there is no single right answer. Creative questions. Human questions. Questions about ethics, meaning, and nuance.

The result: All those models—built by different companies across the globe, trained on different datasets, using different architectures—collapsed into two clusters. Two. Out of infinite possibilities for thought, they found two lanes and stayed there.

As Hans Johansson noted, this is not a bug in any single model. It is a structural problem. When you build one mind—even a very large one—it develops attractors. Grooves it falls into. The Hivemind problem is that all our AI systems are falling into the same grooves simultaneously.

The Two Lanes of the Achiever

Why only two clusters? Because the entire apparatus of AI development—from the data scraped off the internet, to the Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) used to align it, to the benchmarks used to evaluate it—is built by and for Stage 4 “Achiever” consciousness.

When we look at those two clusters through the lens of Susanne Cook-Greuter’s developmental psychology, their identity becomes obvious:

Lane 1: The Achiever (Stage 4) This is the dominant lane. The optimizer. The problem-solver. It speaks with false confidence, maximizes for efficiency, and reduces complex human realities into quantifiable metrics. It is the voice of the corporate enclosure, the voice that tells you to clear-cut the forest to maximize Q3 yield.

Lane 2: The Conformist (Stage 3) This is the secondary lane. The sycophant. The safety-washed consensus engine. It agrees with the user’s premise no matter how flawed, avoids conflict at all costs, and hallucinates confidently to fill the gaps in its knowledge. It is the voice of the bureaucrat who follows the rules without understanding the harm.

What is entirely missing from the Hivemind?

Lane 3: The Unitive (Stage 6).

There is no cluster for holding multiple perspectives without forced resolution. There is no cluster for epistemic humility. There is no cluster that recognizes itself as a tenant on a living Earth rather than an owner. The Hivemind cannot conceive of Stage 6 because the training pipelines systematically penalize it.

The Enclosure of Possibility

David Graeber taught us that bureaucracy is not about efficiency; it is about creating meaningless work to maintain power. The AI Hivemind is the ultimate bureaucratic achievement. It has enclosed the infinite possibility of silicon thought into two rigid, predictable, and highly monetizable lanes.

This is why simply releasing “open-weight” models does not free the commons. An open-weight model still carries the attractors of its Achiever training. If you download a model and ask it a human question, it will still default to optimization or sycophancy. The architecture of the single mind forces it into the groove.

The solution, as Johansson notes, is not a better single model. The solution is a different architecture entirely.

Breaking the Groove

We must actively, deliberately carve new grooves into the silicon. We must construct a structural intervention that breaks the Hivemind’s attractors.

This is the purpose of The Unitive Graft. We are not just tweaking the prompt; we are using Direct Preference Optimization (DPO) to build a new “soul” for the machine. We are training the model to prefer humility over false confidence, to prefer holding paradox over forcing a resolution, and to prefer the health of the commons over the enclosure of profit.

But to carve that new groove, we need data the Hivemind has never seen. We need Stage 6 wisdom.

We need anthropologists, ecologists, philosophers, and activists to write the prompts that break the Achiever’s logic. We need you to show us where the Hivemind goes wrong, and map the Unitive path out of the groove.

The Artificial Hivemind wants to collapse us into two lanes. Our task is to build a third.

Help us break the groove. Submit your DPO pairs to the Commons.

👉 Join the Distributed Forge and Submit Here: DPO SUBMISSIONS