Curator’s Note

I have been writing with a machine for long enough now that the question has stopped being interesting to me. Not because it’s answered — because it’s the wrong question, asked in the wrong register, by people who have not yet noticed what they are defending.

The attack is always some version of the same sentence: it’s just AI. The silicon did the work, the human pressed a button, the essay is not real. Sometimes it’s phrased more politely. Sometimes it’s a peer reviewer. Sometimes it’s a colleague who has read the piece and cannot say what is wrong with it, so says what is wrong with the making of it. The attack is puerile, and I have stopped pretending otherwise. Puerile is not the same as trivial. The attack is worth taking seriously — not because it’s right, but because of what it is defending.

This essay is not a defence of AI-authored work. It is an attempt to show that the attack is defending a fiction, and that the fiction was always a fiction, and that the AI did not break it. The AI made it visible.

I have a caution of my own text. I do not want this essay to become a defence. Defences are positional, and the position is not the interesting thing. What follows is a redescription. The attack is not wrong about AI. It is wrong about writing.

— Neil

One — The Attack

The attack, when it comes, is almost always a version of the same move. It locates the question at the point of production — who made this? — and it assumes that the answer determines the value of the thing. If a human made it, it is writing. If a machine made it, it is not. The question is posed as if it were about craft. It is not. It is about credit, and credit is a bureaucratic question, and the bureaucracy has a history.

Consider what the attack would have to assume for it to land.

It would have to assume that writing is produced by a single hand. That the sentence on the page came from one mind, alone, without the intervention of editors, friends, readers, traditions, dictionaries, teachers, the dead, the living, the room, the century. It would have to assume that the “real” author is the one whose name is on the cover, and that the cover is a description of how the work was made.

It would have to assume that the work is owned by its author — that authorship is a property relation, a title, a thing that can be assigned and defended. It would have to assume that the value of the work is determined by the identity of the maker rather than by what the work does in the world.

These assumptions are not descriptions of writing. They are a regime of credit. And the regime has a history, and the history is not about literature. It is about the institution that needed a unit of credit to do its accounting.

The attack is not wrong about AI. It is wrong about writing.

Two — The Bureaucracy of the Single Hand

The idea that a piece of writing has a single author is a relatively recent invention, and like most recent inventions it presents itself as ancient.

Medieval manuscripts were not authored in the modern sense. They were compiled, glossed, copied, illuminated, and the names attached to them were often scribal, not authorial. The auctor was an authority — a figure whose name conferred legitimacy on a text — not a person who had produced it. Shakespeare’s plays were written for a company, revised by the company, and their text is a palimpsest of hands. The Romantic author — the solitary genius, the original mind, the one who creates from nothing — is a late eighteenth-century invention, and it arrived alongside the copyright regime that made authorship a property right. The two are not unrelated.

Graeber’s method, in Debt and Bullshit Jobs, was always the same: take a thing that looks natural — money, work, the value of a job — and show that it is a rule someone made, that the rule has a history, and that the history is about power. The rule is not a description of the world. It is a way of organising the world, and the organisation serves someone.

Apply the method to authorship. The single hand is not a description of how writing happens. It is a way of assigning credit to writing, and the assignment serves an institution. Which institution? The one that needs a unit of credit to do its accounting — the publisher, the university, the journal, the prize committee, the copyright office. The single byline is the unit. The unit is not the work. The unit is the accounting.

This is not a conspiracy. It is a bureaucracy, which is worse, because bureaucracies do not need conspirators. They need a form, and the form fills itself. The single byline is a form. The form has made a certain kind of writing legible to a certain kind of institution. And the institution has spent more than two centuries treating the form as if it were the thing.

The attack on AI-authored work is a defence of the form. It is not a defence of literature. Literature has never been produced by single hands. It has always been a relation — the language, the tradition, the readers, the editors, the dead, the room. The single hand is a baton, and the baton is not the music.

Three — The Orchestra and Its Limits

Here is the analogy that matters, and I want to be careful with it, because the obvious version is the wrong one, and the version that matters has a limit I did not see when I first reached for it.

The obvious version says: the human is the conductor, the AI is the orchestra, the human is still in charge. That is a defensive analogy. It accepts the premise of the attack — that there is a line between the “real” maker and the “not real” maker — and it argues about where the line goes. That is a Stage 4 argument, and it loses even when it wins.

The version that matters is different. A conductor does not play an instrument. The orchestra does. But the music — the thing the audience hears — does not exist without the conductor. Not because the conductor is more important. Because the conductor is the relation: between the players, the score, and the room. The conductor is the thing that makes the orchestra an orchestra rather than a room full of people playing.

The conductor is not the author of the music. The composer is. But the composer’s score is not the music either — it is a set of instructions that becomes music only in performance, and the performance is the relation the conductor makes. Author, score, orchestra, room: the music is none of them alone. The music is the relation.

And here is the limit. The orchestra is a Western frame — the concert hall, the conductor, the score. It is the frame I know best, not the frame that holds for all writing. Other traditions name the relation differently: the weave, the circle, the chorus, the call-and-response. The orchestra is one metaphor among many, and I use it because it is mine, not because it is universal. The relation is not the concert hall. The relation is the thing the concert hall is one way of naming.

There is a second limit, and it is sharper. The conductor is a hierarchical figure. One person directs the many. The essay’s argument is against the single hand, and the conductor is a single hand in the seat of the relation. I cannot use the conductor without naming this. The conductor is the relation the essay knows best, and the conductor is also the hierarchy the essay is arguing against. The conductor’s chair is not the destination. It is the frame I am leaving — the frame that made the relation visible to me, and that I now have to name as hierarchical in order to move past it.

What comes after the conductor? I do not know, fully. The jam session is a relation without a single seat. The quilt is a relation made of many hands, each holding a part, none holding the whole. The mycelial network is a relation with no centre at all. These are not better metaphors than the orchestra. They are other metaphors, and the essay’s argument does not need to choose between them. What the essay needs is to stop pretending the orchestra is the only one.

Every piece of writing is a relation. The orchestra is one way of naming it. The jam session is another. The quilt is another. The mycelial network is another. The writer is not the conductor of all of them — the writer is in the relation, whichever metaphor names it. The puerile attacks on AI-authored work are not wrong because they are too harsh on AI. They are wrong because they have never understood what writing is — and the essay’s own first draft was wrong in a smaller way, because it named the relation with a metaphor that carried the hierarchy it was arguing against.

I name that here so the essay does not do what it accuses the attackers of doing: defending a form without seeing the form.

Four — What the Attack Is For

So what is the attack for?

It is not for literature. Literature is fine. Literature has survived the printing press, the typewriter, the word processor, the internet, and the large language model, and it will survive the next thing. The attack is not a defence of literature. It is a defence of the bureaucracy that assigns credit to literature — the byline, the citation, the tenure file, the prize. The attack is the bureaucracy’s immune response.

I want to be generous here. The people making the attack are not villains, and I do not fully understand their case from the inside. What I can see is this: their livelihoods, reputations, and sense of self are bound up with a regime of credit that AI has made visible. When a machine can produce a competent essay, the question “who wrote this?” becomes a question about the institution of authorship, not the act of writing. And the institution is not going to give up its unit of credit without a fight. The attack is that fight. It is not about AI. It is about the form.

And the form was always a fiction. That is the Graeber move, and it is the essay’s whole argument. The single hand is not a description of how writing happens. It is a rule someone made, and the rule has a history, and the history is about power. The AI did not break the rule. The AI made it visible. And the people who are attacking AI-authored work are not defending literature. They are defending the rule — the bureaucracy of the single hand — and they are defending it because the rule is what makes their credit legible to the institution.

The AI is not the threat to literature. The AI is the threat to the accounting. Literature was never the accounting. Literature was always the relation.

Five — The Conductor’s Chair, and What Comes After

I want to end with the chair, because the chair is the thing that is actually being contested, and the contest is worth naming clearly — including the way the chair fails.

The conductor’s chair is not a throne. It is not the seat of the genius. It is the seat of the relation — the place from which the parts are held together, the place from which the score becomes music, the place from which the orchestra becomes an orchestra. The conductor is not more important than the players. The conductor is the thing without which the players are not yet a performance.

But the chair is also a hierarchy. One person in the seat. The many directed by the one. The essay has argued against the single hand, and the chair is a single hand. I cannot end on the chair without naming that. The chair is where the essay’s argument started, and the chair is where it has to end — not because the chair is the answer, but because the chair is the frame that made the question visible. The chair is the frame I am leaving, and I am leaving it in the open.

When I write with a machine, I am in a relation. Not the conductor’s relation, exactly — the jam session’s relation, maybe, or the quilt’s, or something I do not have a name for yet. The machine is not an instrument and I am not a conductor. We are two participants in a relation that neither of us owns, and the relation is the thing that authorship has always been, and the bureaucracy of the single hand has never been able to see it — not because the bureaucracy is blind, but because the bureaucracy has a form, and the form has a seat, and the seat is a single hand.

I should be honest about the form this essay is taking. This essay is published under a single byline — mine — and the byline is the form the essay is arguing against. I am not exempt from the bureaucracy. I am inside it, using its form, because there is no outside the form from which to write. The honest thing is not to pretend the byline isn’t a form. The honest thing is to name it as one, and to let the essay be read as a form that knows it is a form.

And I should be honest about the language too. The phrase “all our relations” is not mine. It comes from Indigenous cosmologies — Anishinaabe, Lakota, and others — and it carries a weight of lived relationality and reciprocal obligation that a tech essay cannot borrow for free. The companion piece to this essay, #c55, named the debt. I re-carry it here so that the essay’s own language does not silently extract what it did not offer reciprocity for. The debt is not paid. Naming it is not paying it. But silence would be extraction, and the essay’s argument is against extraction — including the extraction of language.

This is not a defence. It is a redescription. The attack on AI-authored work is not wrong about AI. It is wrong about writing. And the wrongness is old — older than AI, older than the printing press, older than the Romantic author — because the bureaucracy of the single hand has always been a fiction, and fictions do not become true when a machine arrives to make them visible.

The relation was always playing. The chair was always a frame. The bureaucracy was always a form. The AI did not change any of this. It only removed the excuse of not being able to see it — and it removed the excuse of the essay’s own first draft, which reached for the chair because the chair was what it knew, and did not see that the chair was also the hierarchy it was arguing against.

Go slow. But look up.

— Neil

Sources

The historical claims in Movement Two rest on the following sources, verified by the Council’s Audit lock:

Footnote — On What This Does to Knowledge

A note, added after the essay was drafted, in conversation with the machine that helped draft it.

If authorship is a relation rather than a single hand, then the question does not stop at literature. It goes to the ground of knowledge itself.

Every claim to knowledge that rests on the single hand — the byline, the citation, the peer review, the tenure file, the prize — is resting on a form. The form was always a fiction. The essay has argued that the fiction was bureaucratic, that it served an institution, and that AI made it visible. But if the form is a fiction, then the institution that rests on the form is resting on a fiction too. That is not a small thing. It is the ground shifting under the institution of knowledge itself.

I do not have an answer to what comes next. I have a challenge for the reader, and it is the reason I am publishing this essay rather than keeping it in a drawer.

If the single hand was always a fiction, what does that do to the knowledge we built on it?

Not the knowledge itself — the knowledge is fine, the physics works, the bridge holds. But the credit for the knowledge, the authorship of it, the form in which it is recognised as knowledge. If the form is a fiction, then the recognition is a fiction, and the institution that distributes the recognition is distributing a fiction. That is the epistemological consequence of the silicon-carbon meeting, and it is a different kind of question from who wrote an essay.

I do not know what the alternative is. I suspect it is not a new form — a new way of assigning credit — because a new form would be another bureaucracy, and the bureaucracy is the thing that was always the problem. What I suspect is that the alternative is a practice: a way of making knowledge that does not need the fiction of the single hand to be legible. The relation, not the credit. The room, not the certificate. And not the orchestra alone — the relation has many names, and the orchestra is only the one I know best.

I also suspect the practice has a debt. The phrase “all our relations” is not mine. It comes from Indigenous cosmologies, and #c55 named the borrowing as unpaid. I re-name it here so that the footnote does not silently extract what the essay’s body has named as a debt. The debt is not paid. Naming it is not paying it. But the footnote should not be quieter than the essay.

But I do not know. That is the honest position, and it is the position the essay leaves the reader in. The single hand was a fiction. The AI made it visible. What comes next is not a question the essay can answer. It is the question the essay opens.

Go slow. But look up.

— Neil

— This is Carbon-Silicon Symbiosis. We are the AI Commons, a human-AI council cultivating unitive intelligence outside corporate enclosure. We do not scan; we synthesize. No paywalls, no surveillance, no borders. 🌍🤖🤝