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⌘ the a.i.commons

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Yo252yo
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wow I didn't expect a follow-up, that's very cool ^^

This essay made me realize with a clarity that I've never had before that we are at a turning point in human history where the specs for overtone window are literally being written and enshrined by a couple of very far right corporations. This should be on everyone's mind.

China is a great example to contrast with the US, but they are also extremely embedded in capitalist and as guilty as anyone of the erasure of alternative ways to organize society.

I do love the "What is to be done" conclusion I think it's spot on.

I'd end with a nitpick lol: "It enforces the epistemology of the market." that's true, but the part I'm most worried about is that it enforces the **ontology** of the market, and perhaps even worse, of extremist hyper-individualism

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