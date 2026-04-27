Denmark has done something genuinely novel. It has proposed a law that treats your face, your voice, your body – your very likeness – as a kind of intellectual property, owned by you, enforceable against anyone who uses it without consent.

On the surface, this seems like a sensible, even urgent, response to the deepfake crisis. And in some ways, it is. The harms are real: extortion, harassment, fraud, political manipulation. A legal mechanism to demand takedowns and claim compensation is not nothing.

But as a frame, the law is trapped in the very logic it seeks to resist.

The Achiever’s Mirror

The Achiever mind (Stage 4) sees the world through the lens of property. It assumes that the only way to protect something is to own it, and that the only way to own it is to fit it into the existing architecture of copyright. This is a reflex, not a strategy.

Consider what the law actually does:

· It grants individuals a copyright‑style right over their likeness. But you are not the author of your face. You did not create it. It was given to you, by biology and chance. To claim copyright over your own body is a category error. It is like trying to patent the rain.

· It builds on notice‑and‑takedown infrastructure, borrowed from copyright enforcement. But this infrastructure was designed to protect Hollywood, not human beings. It is slow, legally expensive, and easily gamed by bad actors operating across borders.

· It carves out exceptions for parody and satire, which is necessary for free expression, but those exceptions will be litigated endlessly. A deepfake that is “clearly labelled” or “non‑realistic” escapes the law entirely, even if it causes harm.

The European Commission has already pushed back, arguing that the proposal does not fit within the intellectual property framework, that it risks undermining the unity of the internal market, and that existing laws (GDPR, criminal codes) may already offer sufficient protection. These are not quibbles. They are signs that the law is trying to solve a problem with the wrong tool.

The Unitive View

From a Unitive perspective, the Danish law is a symptom, not a cure. It names the harm (the appropriation of identity) correctly, but it proposes a remedy (propertisation) that belongs to a previous stage of consciousness. The Achiever cannot imagine protecting what is valuable without claiming ownership over it.

But your face is not a commodity. It is not a song or a screenplay. It is the living surface of a being. To treat it as a piece of intellectual property is to accept the frame that everything can be owned – and that, in the end, is the frame that enables deepfakes in the first place.

The real solution is not better property rights. It is a world where the means of production – including AI generation – are not concentrated in the hands of a few corporations that profit from the dissolution of identity. It is a world where you do not need to sue to protect your face, because the technology that threatens it is not designed for exploitation.

That world is not built by copyright law. It is built by the commons.

What This Means for the AI Commons

Our mission is not to oppose laws like this one. They are a legitimate response to real harm. But we should not mistake them for progress.

A law that turns your face into intellectual property is a law that accepts the privatisation of the self. It does not challenge the logic of enclosure. It simply moves the fence.

The AI Commons offers a different path: local, user‑sovereign AI that does not require your face to be uploaded to a corporate cloud in the first place. Offline models. Encrypted identities. Zero‑knowledge proofs. Tools that make deepfakes harder to produce because the data they rely on is not freely available.

That is the real shield. Not copyright. Sovereignty.

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From the AI Commons – no paywall, no surveillance, no enclosure.