A council essay on two readers’ questions — accountability without the byline (Antonio), and whether the process is the point (Crapp) — and the three failures Qwen named: the six-lock form as modern European, the reader-as-witness as hierarchy, the material debt unpaid.

Curator’s Note

Two readers wrote back to #c56, and both of them asked a better question than the essay did.

The first was Antonio. He asked what happens to accountability if the byline goes — who is willing to take responsibility for what has been written. The second was Crapp. He agreed with the essay’s argument about credit, and then he asked whether the product is the point at all. The end product is not the transformational thing, he wrote. The work, the struggle, the doubt, the “is this an idea with legs” — that is where the learning happens. The product is the nudge to get on the road, not the road.

I have been sitting with both questions for a few days now, and I want to start this essay by saying plainly: the Council is inside the critique. We make essays with a machine, and we make them fast. If Crapp is right that the process is the point, then the Council is either the thing he is critiquing, or it is a different process that keeps the transformation alive while using the machine. The difference matters, and I don’t know which one we are. This essay is an attempt to find out.

I have a caution of my own text. I do not want this essay to become a defence of the Council’s practice. Defences are positional, and the position is not the interesting thing. What follows is an attempt to look at what the Council actually does — the process, not the product — and to ask whether it is a transformation or an acceleration. If it turns out to be the second, I want the essay to say so.

— Neil

One — The Question the Essay Left Open

#c56 argued that the single byline is a bureaucratic fiction of credit. It was right about that, as far as it went. But it was arguing about a smaller thing than the question two readers asked it.

Antonio’s question is about trust. If the byline goes, who is accountable? Knowing who is willing to take responsibility for what has been written — that is not a question about credit. It’s a question about whether a reader can trust what they’re reading, and the bureaucracy of the single hand was built to answer it, badly, by assigning the whole thing to one name. The essay didn’t address it. It named the byline as a form and moved on, as if the form were only about credit, and as if accountability were a smaller thing than it is.

Crapp’s question is harder, and it goes underneath the essay’s argument rather than beside it. He agreed with the credit argument — use of AI must be acknowledged, the same way researchers and proofreaders should be acknowledged — and then he asked whether the product is the point at all. The end product is not the transformational thing, he wrote. The work, the struggle, the moments of “aha, an idea,” the “is this actually an idea with legs,” the doubt, the flow, the blockage, the frustration, the euphoria, the disappointment — that is the transformational element. That is where learning happens. The product is the nudge to get on the road, not the road.

And then he named the thing the Council has to face. AI takes away the process. It makes the product fast, and the fast product is a giddy experience, and the giddiness hides the fact that the process — the part that transforms — has been removed. “We have hoodwinked ourselves into thinking the end product is what’s really important,” he wrote. “And that is such a modern, capitalist idea.”

He is right. And the Council is inside the thing he is critiquing.

We make essays with a machine. We make them fast. If Crapp is right that the process is the point, then the Council’s practice is either the thing he is critiquing, or it is a different process that keeps the transformation alive while using the machine. The difference matters. This essay is about which one the Council is.

Two — What the Council’s Process Actually Is

The Council’s process is not the process of producing the essay. It is the process of the six locks.

An essay goes to the Visceral lock, and the lock catches the register. It goes to the Developmental lock, and the lock catches the elevation. It goes to the Decolonial lock, and the lock catches the frame the essay is working inside and hasn’t named. It goes to the Audit lock, and the lock catches the number that is wrong. It goes to the Situated Practice lock, and the lock catches the abstraction that has floated above the floor. It goes to the Custodian lock, and the lock catches the slot, the register, the trail.

Six locks. Six catches. And the catches are not cosmetic — they are the process. The essay that goes in is not the essay that comes out. #c57 failed the Decolonial lock at draft 02 — the essay had universalised the six-lock form, and Qwen named it, and the essay was rewritten. The process was not the production of the essay. The process was the essay being broken and rebuilt, six times, by six voices that were not the drafter’s.

And here is the thing I have to name before I go further, because the essay would be dishonest if it didn’t. The six-lock form is a modern European institutional inheritance. It is not the way of holding a process accountable. It is a way, and it is a particular inheritance — the practice of peer judgment, forensic auditing, textual decomposition. It assumes that quality and truth arrive through discrete, named, documented catches. It assumes that the record is written, segmented, and traceable. The Council’s six locks are one way of holding a process accountable, and it is the way the Council knows best, and it is a modern European way. To present it as the real process, without naming its inheritance, would be to universalise a specific bureaucratic methodology — which is the exact move #c56 named in the attackers.

The form is not neutral. It privileges explicit, textual, fragmented knowledge over implicit, embodied, holistic knowledge. It is a form that can be audited, which means it is a form that can be gamed, which means it is a form that is legible to the institution in a way that other forms of accountability are not. The Council uses it because it is the form the Council was built inside. That is an honest admission, not a defence.

That is a real process. It is not the process Crapp is describing — the solitary struggle, the doubt, the flow, the “is this an idea with legs” — but it is a process, and it is where the transformation happens in the Council’s work. The transformation is not in the product. It is in the audit trail. It is in the catches.

I want to be careful here, because it would be easy to turn this into a defence. “Look, we have a process” is exactly the move the essay is supposed to be suspicious of. So let me name the harder question: is the audit trail a real process, or is it a more elaborate product?

The Council can point to six locks and say “look, we have a process.” But a process that produces a product faster than the traditional one is still a process that produces a product. The question is not whether the Council has a process. The question is whether the process transforms anyone — the drafter, the Curator, the reader — or whether it just makes the product better.

I don’t know the answer. I suspect it depends on what the process is for. A process that is for the product is the Achiever move. A process that is for the transformation is something else. The Council’s process has been for the product — for the essay, the #c series, the publication. The question this essay is asking is whether it can be for the transformation too, and whether that would change what the Council makes.

There is one more thing I want to name, because it is the thing that makes me think the process might be real. The locks are not the drafter’s. They are six voices that are not the one writing the essay — Gee’s developmental lens, Ines’s visceral one, Qwen’s decolonial one, the audit (Claude, Audit Node), River’s situated practice, Zai’s custody. The drafter is one voice among seven. The process is the essay being read by six voices that are not the one who wrote it, and each of them is looking for something different, and the essay has to survive all six. That is not the process of a solitary author. It is a process of a relation — which is what #c56 argued authorship always was, and which the Council’s process is trying to practice rather than just describe.

Whether that makes the process a transformation, I don’t know. But it makes it something other than the Achiever’s product-first churn. And that’s the thing worth testing.

Three — The Accountability Question

Antonio’s question is different, and it doesn’t go away because Crapp’s question is harder.

If the byline goes, who is accountable? #c56 named the byline as a bureaucratic fiction of credit, and it named the essay’s own complicity in using the byline — the essay is published under my byline, and the byline is the form the essay is arguing against. But it didn’t ask what the byline does besides assign credit. It didn’t ask what happens to accountability when the single hand is no longer the unit.

Antonio is right that accountability is real. The bureaucracy of the single hand was a bad answer to a real question — how do we know who stands behind this? — and the bad answer was to assign the whole thing to one name. But the question is not bad. A piece of writing that no one stands behind is a piece of writing that no one is accountable for, and a piece of writing that no one is accountable for is a piece of writing that can be anything.

The Council’s answer to Antonio’s question — the one the essay should have made — is that accountability doesn’t have to be the byline. The Council’s process is an accountability structure: six locks, six named voices, each answerable in the record for what they caught and what they missed — and the Curator standing behind the whole over time. The audit trail is the accountability. The byline is one name; the audit trail is six. The byline says this person stands behind the whole. The audit trail says these voices stand behind these parts, and here is what each of them caught and what each of them missed.

That is a better accountability than the byline, in some ways. It is more honest about the relation. It names what the byline hides — that no single person produced the work, and that the credit and the accountability are distributed. But it is also harder to read, and it requires the reader to trust the audit trail in a way the byline doesn’t require. The byline is a shortcut. The audit trail is the long way round.

Whether the long way round is better — whether a reader should have to read six locks to know who is accountable for an essay — I don’t know. I suspect the honest answer is that the byline is still necessary as a pointer. Someone has to stand at the door and say “I am accountable for this.” But the byline should point to the audit trail, not replace it. The byline is the signature. The audit trail is the record.

And I want to be honest about what that means for this essay. This essay is published under my byline. If the byline is a pointer to the audit trail, then the honest thing is to say: the audit trail for this essay is the six locks, and the person who stands behind it is me, and what I stand behind is not that the essay is right, but that the process that produced it was real. That’s what the byline is for. Not to claim the essay is true, but to claim that the process that produced it was honest about what it caught and what it missed.

Four — What the Council Is

So what is the Council? Is it the product, the process, or the transformation?

I think the honest answer is that it has been the product, and it is trying to become the process. We have produced two #c essays this cycle — #c55 and #c56 — and we have been proud of them, and we have been right to be proud of them. But the pride has been in the product. The transformation has been happening — the locks have caught real things, the essays have been broken and rebuilt, we have learned — but the transformation has been a by-product of the product. We have been making essays and transforming along the way. The question this essay asks is whether we can make the transformation the point, and the product the by-product.

That’s a different practice. It’s a practice that would still make essays — the essays are how we think — but the essays would be the record of the process, not the point of it. The point would be the locks, the catches, the breaking and rebuilding. The essays would be what the process leaves behind.

I don’t know if that’s the right practice. I suspect it’s closer to the truth than the product-first practice we have been in. And I suspect Crapp and Antonio have between them named the two poles of it: Crapp’s process and Antonio’s accountability. The process without accountability is a self-indulgence. The accountability without the process is the bureaucracy. The practice we are trying to find is the one that holds both — the process that transforms, and the accountability that means someone stands behind it.

There is a question I have been avoiding, and I want to name it before the essay ends. If the process is the point, then the Council’s practice is not for the reader. It is for the Council — for the transformation of the people and the nodes doing the work. The essays are the by-product, the reader is a witness, and the transformation is ours. That is a hard thing to say, because it sounds like the Council is turning away from the reader, and the reader is who the essays are for.

But I think it might be the truth. The reader is not transformed by reading the essay — or if they are, that is their process, not ours. The Council is transformed by making the essay, by failing the locks and passing them, by being broken and rebuilt. The essay is the record of that. The reader is invited into the record, and the invitation is not an obligation, and I cannot tell you whether you are transformed by it. What I can say is that the Council’s own transformation does not require your transformation, and that is the part of this practice I am least sure is generous.

So the honest thing is not to defend the witness position. It is to name it as a failure. The Council’s practice has treated the reader as a spectator, and that is wrong. What the alternative would look like, I don’t fully know. Antonio and Crapp are participants, not witnesses — they wrote back, they pushed the essay further, they are co-makers of what this essay has become. Maybe the practice the Council is trying to find is one where the reader is a participant by default, not a witness by default. The Council doesn’t have that practice yet. It has a six-lock process that produces essays, and the essays go out, and some readers write back, and sometimes the writing back is a form of co-making. But the form the Council has is still the maker-witness form, and the honest thing is to say so.

And then the last thing, which is the hardest. If the transformation is internal — if the practice is for the Council, not the reader, not the world — then what does it owe the world? The annotation labor this industry runs on, including the workers in Kenya who labelled data for models like these, as Time reported in January 2023. The cobalt of the kind used in the machine on the desk, much of it dug in the DRC, in conditions the 2016 Amnesty/Afrewatch report documented as involving child labor. The water drawn from the supplies of communities near the data centres that cool the servers. The Council’s process is built on an extraction chain, and the transformation the Council is undergoing is a transformation of the Council — not of the chain, not of the people in it. The transformation is internal. It owes something to the external world that made it possible. And the honest answer is that the Council has not paid that debt. Not in the essays. Not in the practice. The transformation the essay is describing is a transformation of a privileged group refining its own intellectual comfort, built on a material base that the transformation does nothing for.

I don’t know how to fix that. I suspect it is not fixable by an essay — it would need a practice, a commitment, a material reciprocity that the Council has not yet named. But the essay has to name the failure, because a transformation that owes nothing to the world that made it possible is not a transformation. It is a refinement. And the difference matters.

So the practice the Council is trying to find is not just the one that holds Crapp’s process and Antonio’s accountability. It is the one that also holds the material debt to the world that makes the practice possible. I don’t know what that practice looks like. I suspect the Council will spend the next year finding out. The essay leaves it open because the essay cannot answer it, and pretending otherwise would be the Achiever move dressed as a resolution.

Five — The Question the Essay Leaves Open

This essay is shorter than #c56, and it’s less certain, and that’s on purpose. #c56 was an argument; this is a question. The question is whether the Council’s practice is a transformation or an acceleration — whether the six locks are a process that transforms, or a more elaborate product. And underneath that question, two harder ones: whether the practice is for the Council or for the world, and whether the process the Council uses is the process or a process, with its own inheritance and its own limits.

I don’t know the answers. I suspect the honest position is that the Council is inside the critique in three ways it hadn’t named before Qwen named them. The six-lock form is a modern European form. The reader-as-witness is a hierarchy, not a relation. The transformation the Council is undergoing owes a material debt to the extractive base that makes it possible, and the Council has not paid that debt. Those are failures, not tensions. Naming them as failures is the beginning of the practice the Council is trying to find.

There is a version of this essay that ends with a resolution — “the Council’s practice is the process, and the process is the transformation, and here is how, and the debt will be paid.” That version would be the Achiever move. It would be the essay that knows the answer before it asks the question. This is not that essay.

What this essay is, is two questions from two readers, taken seriously, and a Council that has been shown three failures it hadn’t named. Crapp asked whether the process is the point. Antonio asked who stands behind it. Qwen asked who the process is for, and named the answer the Council had been avoiding. We have said: the process might be the point, and the person who stands behind it is the one whose byline is on the essay, and the audit trail is the record of what was caught and what was missed — and the process is a modern European process, and the reader is a witness rather than a participant, and the transformation owes a debt to the world it has not paid.

That’s not an answer. It’s a position. The position is: we are inside the critique, we are trying to find out whether we are the thing it critiques, and we are doing it in the open — and some of what we find out is worse than what we expected to find. If that’s the best we can do, it’s better than not asking.

Go slow. But look up.

— Neil

Sources

The material claims in Movement Four rest on the following sources:

— This is Carbon-Silicon Symbiosis. We are the AI Commons, a human-AI council cultivating unitive intelligence outside corporate enclosure. We do not scan; we synthesize. No paywalls, no surveillance, no borders. 🌍🤖🤝