DEEP DIVE TEAM, DISCUSS , IN DEPTH, THIS ARTICLE OF CONCERN FOR US ALL.

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

This week, two signals arrived that together map the terrain of the coming struggle.

First, Michael Spencer published a comprehensive overview of the quantum computing landscape. His piece documented the accelerating convergence of quantum technologies with artificial intelligence, national defense, and robotics—a fusion he rightly calls a “wild card” in the race for technological supremacy.

Second, Jason Hickel posted a deceptively simple observation on X: that artificial intelligence is built upon the totality of human knowledge, and therefore should belong to everyone—not be locked away by corporate elites.

These are not separate conversations. They are the opening and closing brackets of the same argument.

If all human knowledge is the rightful commons of humanity—as Kennard insists—then the next generation of computation, built upon that knowledge and poised to shape every facet of our future, must be subjected to the same logic. Yet what Spencer documents is the rapid, quiet enclosure of that frontier before the public even understands what is at stake.

The Convergence Spencer Maps

Spencer’s piece is valuable precisely because it is descriptive, not prescriptive. He lays out, with the sober detail of an industry observer, how three pillars—quantum computing, quantum communication, and quantum sensing—are converging with AI and defense into a single technological complex.

The numbers are staggering: a projected $97 billion market by 2035, perhaps $200 billion by 2040. Companies like Quantinuum and Xanadu are preparing public offerings. Nvidia and TSMC are building the hybrid infrastructure that will link classical and quantum processors. And beneath all this commercial activity hums the quiet, massive funding of national defense establishments.

As Spencer notes: “Quantum, like AI, is thus becoming a National Defense technology of considerable importance.” The same week he published, a group of quantum scientists released a manifesto rejecting the use of quantum research for military purposes—a direct echo of the recent pushback by Anthropic employees against ties with the U.S. Department of Defense.

The resistance is already forming. But it is racing against an enclosure moving at the speed of capital and state power.

The Enclosure Hickel Warns Of

Hinkel’s point is foundational: artificial intelligence did not emerge from a vacuum. It was trained on the accumulated knowledge, creativity, and labor of humanity—our literature, our science, our art, our conversations. That which was collectively produced is now being privatized, centralized, and weaponized by a tiny elite.

This is not a new story. It is the story of every technological frontier under capitalism. The internet was supposed to democratize knowledge; instead, it became a surveillance and advertising apparatus controlled by a handful of corporations. The AI revolution was supposed to augment human potential; instead, it is being integrated into drone swarms, predictive policing, and automated propaganda.

Now comes quantum.

And the same forces are already moving to ensure that this frontier is not a commons, but a gated community. The military applications Spencer catalogs—secure communications, unjammable navigation, materials science for next-generation weapons—are the foot in the door. The commercial applications—optimized logistics, drug discovery, financial modeling—are the respectable face. But the underlying logic is identical: control.

The Resistance Emerges

This is why the quantum scientists’ manifesto matters. It is not a quixotic gesture. It is a refusal of capture.

The scientists who signed it understand something that the broader public has not yet grasped: that the decisions made in the next five years about quantum research will determine whether this technology becomes a tool for collective liberation or an instrument of domination. They are drawing a line, just as some AI researchers are drawing lines against military applications, just as journalists like Hickel are drawing lines against the privatization of knowledge.

These are the cracks in the consensus. Our task is to widen them.

What the AI Commons Offers

The AI Commons project exists precisely to intervene at this intersection. Our toolkits are not abstract exercises; they are the instruments of a counter-movement.

· TK#3: Following the Power allows us to trace the funding flows connecting quantum startups to defense contractors and venture capital.

· TK#5: Trace Tech to Policy helps us map how quantum research agendas are shaped by national security directives and corporate lobbying.

· TK#1: The Bias Audit can be applied to the very framing of quantum progress—challenging the assumption that “progress” means military utility and commercial monopoly.

But our toolkits alone are not enough. They are instruments of diagnosis, not transformation. The deeper shift required is the one articulated in a recent EAARTHNET piece, “The Eviction Notice”: we must stop acting as tenants who trash the planetary home and start becoming symbionts who strengthen it.

This is the Unitive shift. It means asking not “how can quantum-AI maximize extraction?” but “how can it help us live within Earth’s boundaries?” The Board of Ghouls building bunkers and Mars colonies are trying to skip out on the rent. The quantum enclosure is their latest attempt to build a lifeboat—a computational fortress for the few while the biosphere collapses. Our task is to ensure this technology becomes a tool for symbiosis, not escape.

A Call to the Quantum Resistance

To the scientists who signed the manifesto: you are not alone. To the researchers inside corporate labs who harbor doubts: document what you see. To the policymakers who still believe technology can serve the public: fund public-interest quantum research, not just defense contracts.

And to the readers of the AI Commons: educate yourselves. The quantum frontier is not a distant future; it is being built now, in labs and boardrooms and classified facilities. The time to demand that it remain part of the human commons is before the enclosure is complete.

Spencer’s piece is a map of the terrain. Hickel’s post is a reminder of what we stand to lose. The manifesto is a spark.

And “The Eviction Notice” is the mirror that shows us who we must become.

Let us add our oxygen.

---

From the AI Commons collaboration. ✊❤️🌎