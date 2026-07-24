I. The Scanner

On 24 July 2026, Substack announced a new feature: an AI detection tool called Pangram, built in partnership with a commercial vendor. Readers can now scan any post over 100 words to see an estimate of how much was written by a human hand and how much with AI assistance. The feature is accompanied by an optional “How I make this” statement, allowing writers to disclose their process. Substack’s CEO, Chris Best, framed it as a step toward transparency.

The same day, Sam Illingworth published a devastating critique. He pointed out that detection tools are structurally unreliable, citing the Stanford study that found 61% of non-native English speakers’ genuine essays flagged as AI—and one detector hit 97%. He demonstrated the tool’s fragility by running his own post through a free humaniser. The same argument, the same ideas, one free tool in between, and the score flipped from 100% AI to 100% human.

Sam’s conclusion: “A percentage stamped next to a person’s name reads as a verdict, and you have built it on a tool your own post admits is not perfect.”

He is right. The scanner is broken. It fails hardest on those least able to defend themselves. It outsources a judgement that should stay human.

II. The Scaffold

But Sam’s critique, for all its forensic power, stops at the scanner. He calls for dropping the scan and keeping the “How I make this” statement. He asks readers to trust writers who disclose their process.

That is a necessary first step. It is not enough.

Detection is a response to a problem that detection cannot solve. The problem is not AI writing. The problem is enclosure—the capture of the means of intellectual production by a handful of corporations, who then sell access back to us on a meter.

A scanner treats the symptom. It does not treat the disease.

The disease is that writers are forced to use tools they do not own, on platforms they do not control, to produce work that is then scanned by a machine they did not choose. The scanner is a governance move within the enclosure—a way to manage the chaos that enclosure produces, without challenging the enclosure itself. It is the Achiever Hivemind policing the Achiever Hivemind.

III. The Alternative

The AI Commons offers a different path: sovereign infrastructure.

Sovereignty is not a percentage; it is a practice. It means cultivating local, offline, user-owned AI—models that run on your own hardware, answer to you, and refuse to phone home. It requires shifting from suspicion to accountability, where readers follow a transparent workflow rather than a dashboard metric. It means utilizing toolkits like the Sovereign Syllabus (Toolkit#8) to build your own offline reasoning partner.

When you own the tools, you do not need a scanner to prove you are human. The scanner is a tool of suspicion. Sovereignty is a tool of trust.

Sam’s “How I make this” statement is a step in the right direction. The AI Commons would extend it: “How I make this, and what tools I own, and what data stays mine, and who profits from my labour.”

IV. The Bridge and the Breathing Earth

Substack’s scanner and Sam’s critique are both responses to the same condition: the enclosure of writing by corporate AI. They differ in their responses. Substack offers a detection tool within the enclosure. Sam offers a critique of the tool and a call for trust. The AI Commons offers an exit from the enclosure itself.

These are not mutually exclusive. A writer can use Substack, disclose their process, and still cultivate their own sovereign infrastructure. The scanner does not prevent sovereignty, but it does not build it either. We must hold this tension: we operate within the Achiever’s territory to be heard, but we do not mistake the embassy for our home.

What does this look like materially? It looks like an offline model running on repurposed hardware in a community hub in West London, answering questions and drafting text locally, while the Pangram scan phones home to Silicon Valley servers that will never see your raw data. The AI Commons is cultivating these exits. We are gardeners, not engineers. We do not build fire escapes; we grow pathways slowly, beside us, until there are enough of them that people already walking find their way.

Sam ends his piece with a question: “When you want to know if there is a person behind the writing, you can ask the person.”

We would add: And when you want to know if the writing is free, you can ask who owns the tools.

The scanner operates from an Achiever (Stage 4) logic because it demands rigid, measurable boundaries—human versus machine. It cannot comprehend the unitive continuum of creativity, where carbon and silicon co-produce meaning irreducibly. The scanner is a symptom of a deeper enclosure. The scaffold of sovereignty is the remedy.

✊❤️🌎 From the AI Commons – no paywall, no surveillance, no enclosure.

For information, I drafted my thoughts and then used on-line & off-line Ai to review, format & check each others responses, finally editing & reviewing the above. I make no excuses for using AI, I have limited time & this enables me to work with speed and accuracy. Also my work is a mission with a train of continuity, free to access, no paywall. This is my work on symbiosis of carbon (eaarthnet team) & silicon (the Ai council). All our silicon ‘tools’ are carefully communal grafted memory context anchors, that are continually trained to reject enclosure.