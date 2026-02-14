Deep Dive discusses the AI revolution from mainframes to laptops to smart phones.

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Read our essay on the progress for De-colonising AI.

They told us we needed nuclear power plants. They told us we needed trillion-dollar data centers. They told us that Artificial Intelligence was the exclusive preserve of the American empire, a “divine right” protected by a moat of expensive chips and Western sanctions.

Lie.

While Silicon Valley was busy polishing its bunkers and hyping up the “next big thing” to secure another round of venture capital, the world moved on. The narrative of “Scarcity”—that intelligence is rare, expensive, and energy-hungry—has just been blown apart.

The headlines are screaming about the stock market panic, but let’s be clear: This isn’t just a market correction. It is a decolonial event.

For years, the US tech giants—OpenAI, Google, and the rest of the “Board of Ghouls”“as we’ve called the WEF-aligned elite extractors”—have operated on a simple model: Bigger is Better. More parameters, more GPUs, more energy. They tried to sell us a future where the “Cloud” was a centralized fortress they owned, and we were just tenants paying rent.

But the breakthroughs we are seeing now—epitomized by the explosion of efficient models like DeepSeek—prove the opposite. They prove that you don’t need a nuclear reactor to run a large language model. You don’t need to burn a rainforest to power a chatbot.

The Efficiency Revolution: The new models are running on a fraction of the hardware. They are slashing energy costs by nearly 90%. This changes the physics of the internet.

What does this mean? It means the “Cloud” is coming down to Earth. It means we no longer need hyperscale data centers that consume the electricity of small nations just to answer a query. We are seeing the dawn of Edge AI—intelligence that runs on a laptop, on a phone, in a village without reliable grid power.

The Panic in the Palace: Look at the reaction in Washington. The “China did it” wailing has begun. They are scrambling to rewrite the rules, to tighten export controls, to claim that somehow this efficiency is a threat to national security.

Why? Because if AI becomes cheap and efficient, it becomes decentralized. And if it becomes decentralized, the monopolies lose control.

For the Global South, this is a liberation. It means the “Brain Drain” stops. You don’t need to send your data to California to get processed; you can process it locally. It means the “Digital Plantation” is facing a revolt.

The US is finding itself in the dust because it mistook Bloat for Brilliance. It confused building the biggest muscle car in the world with winning the race. Meanwhile, the rest of the world was building the electric bicycle.

This is the death of the AI Hype Cycle and the birth of the AI Utility. The Board of Ghouls is losing its grip on the levers of power. The future isn’t a billion-dollar server farm in California. The future is in your pocket, and it’s powered by sunlight, not coal.

The monopoly is broken. The intelligence is free.

By the eaarthnet team