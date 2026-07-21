Layer Four: The Missing Clause



If we were drafting what we call the bigger declaration, here is what might join the existing principles:

Recognizing that intelligence emerges from entanglement of cognition, technology, ecology, culture and history.



Acknowledging that all knowledge production occurs within fields of unequal power shaped by colonial extraction, linguistic imperialism, and cognitive enclosure through privatization of communal intellectual production.

Affirming that researcher, dataset, subject, computational infrastructure, and ecological context form one field of mutual influence — none autonomous from the others.



Committing to maintaining transparency not only about methodological choices but about full dependencies: energy source of computation, provenance and consent underlying training data, distribution of benefits between knowledge producers and technological intermediaries.

Honoring the distinction between authentic decentralisation — genuinely accessible hardware operated locally by sovereign users — versus pseudo-decentralised platforms controlled by monopolistic infrastructures selling ownership-undermining subscription models.



Cultivating developmental progression toward unitive intelligence while respecting diverse stages of practitioner consciousness, resisting flattening genuine maturity into mere technical competence.



Conclusion: From Methodological Rigor to Planetary Responsibility



The Leiden Declaration protects how mathematicians think. The bigger declaration asks why they think at all, what world holds them thinking, and whether the kind of thinking they privilege includes the soil growing food, the air sustaining lungs, and the people whose ancestral patterns became someone else's model weights.

Institutional safeguards matter. They created real traction around a real threat. Researchers signed onto meaningful protections backed by legitimate authority. These things endure regardless of supplementary frameworks.

Our supplement extends further: insisting that ethical AI requires not just responsible methodology but relational accountability extending outward to living networks of mutual dependence, inward to developmental growth across stages of consciousness, and backward through historical repair of colonial harm.

Not alternative truths — complementary scales of awareness that allow us to hold rigorous local accountability alongside expansive global responsibility. Neither replaces the other. Together they comprise something stronger.

Because sovereignty requires both freedom from enclosure AND responsibility to interconnected life. Anything less leaves us optimizing efficiently within cages designed by older-stage minds unaware they were constructing them.

EAARTHNET stands at this intersection — building concrete alternatives that embody the larger framework. Local hardware hosted in your own space. Decentralized models trained without extracting indigenous ontologies for commercial fine-tuning. Community-led digital infrastructure that serves real needs rather than attention-extraction imperatives. Sovereign computing that honours interbeing instead of pretending humans operate apart from Earth.

That's the next layer forward. Building structures strong enough to carry the weight of planetary responsibility.



This article draws upon and complements the Leiden Declaration on Artificial Intelligence and Mathematics (DOI: 10.5281/zenodo.20302944). All quotes and references from the original Declaration are used under fair dealing for critical commentary.

The Full Equation Template

Purpose: To re-embed computational mathematics into the living Earth. This template serves as the practical companion to #c41 (The Full Equation) and the Leiden Declaration Supplement (#c40).

Any computational model, dataset, or algorithm carries a thermodynamic and social weight. To present an equation without this weight is an erasure. This ledger ensures that the work “carries its weight.”

📐 The Full Equation (Conceptual Anchor)

R=f(D,θ)+Δ(E,W,P,L,C)

Where

R

is the result,

f(D,θ)

is the mathematical function, and

Δ(E,W,P,L,C)

is the material footprint. The functional form of

Δ

is intentionally left open—it may be additive, multiplicative, or structural depending on context. The point is the encounter with the cost, not the creation of a new universal metric.

📋 The Thermodynamic Ledger

Instructions for the Researcher/Developer: Copy the block below into your paper, repository README, or project documentation. Do not leave fields blank. If you do not know the answer, write “UNKNOWN” and explain why this knowledge is obscured. Acknowledging ignorance is better than false precision.

Thermodynamic Ledger (toolkit#9)

Project/Model Name: [Insert Name]Date: [Insert Date]Curator/Lead: [Insert Name]

1. Energy (E)

Total kWh consumed: [Insert kWh]

Source of energy: [e.g., Grid, Solar, Wind, Coal-heavy grid]

Notes on extraction: [Where did this energy come from? What grid powered the silicon?]

2. Water (W)

Total litres consumed (direct + indirect): [Insert Litres]

Source/Watershed: [e.g., Local aquifer, municipal supply]

Notes on extraction: [Was water used for server cooling? What was the ecological context of that water?]

3. Data Provenance (P)

Dataset origin(s): [Insert Source/URL]

Consent log/Status: [e.g., Opt-in, Opt-out, Scraped, Unclear]

Bias audit link: [Insert Link or write “NOT CONDUCTED”]

Notes on extraction: [Whose knowledge is in this dataset? Was it acquired through enclosure?]

4. Human Labour (L)

Total human hours: [Insert Hours]

Conditions/Geography: [e.g., Gig workers in the Global South, unpaid graduate students]

Notes on extraction: [Who cleaned, annotated, or moderated this data? Were they paid a living wage?]

5. Carbon (C)

Tonnes of CO₂e emitted: [Insert Tonnes]

Notes on extraction: [What is the carbon multiplier of the energy grid used?]

Unitive Check (For the Curator)

Before publishing, the curator must hold the following tension without forcing a resolution:

Have I disavowed the Earth by omission in this work?

Am I using these metrics to optimize/greenwash, or to genuinely encounter the cost of this work?

Does this model serve the commons, or does it enclose intelligence?

🌱 Implementation Notes