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See our manifesto site: aicommons.cardd.co

We stand at a rare inflection point. Artificial Intelligence is being architected as the most powerful tool for perception in human history – but its “intelligence” is not born of wisdom, it is born of data. That data is overwhelmingly shaped by corporate and state power, colonial histories, and short‑term profit.

Left on this path, AI does not augment human potential; it automates and amplifies existing inequalities. It validates dominant narratives as “truth” and pushes dissident knowledge to the margins. It becomes a technology of fragmentation, poised to deepen every geopolitical and social divide, and to script a future that serves the few.

If we outsource our understanding to a system built on that foundation, we quietly surrender our future to a logic of division.

A different path: Unitive Intelligence

There is another way.

This project starts from a simple premise: AI can be designed for synthesis over division, understanding over influence, and the commons over private gain. That is the work of #decolonizeAI and the Unitive AI Force.

It means:

• Asking whose knowledge counts, and auditing data sovereignty instead of treating “the corpus” as neutral.

• Refusing the myth of apolitical code, and insisting that tools declare their worldview.

• Building AI systems whose governance and benefits belong to the many, not just shareholders and security agencies.

This is the AI Commons

This platform is a hub for that deliberate reconstruction.

It begins with a foundational text – the Full Manifesto for a Unitive Intelligence – and continues as a working space where that manifesto is tested, challenged, and turned into practice. Here you will find:

• Clear explanations of how current AI systems encode power, bias, and geopolitics.

• Toolkits for “framing as emancipation”: how to ask better questions of AI, expose bias, and reclaim your own understanding.

• Mapping and connection with projects around the world that are building alternative models, community audits, and commons‑based infrastructures.

The next intelligence is taking shape. The question is not whether AI will exist, but what kind of intelligence it will be: one that divides, or one that helps us understand each other more deeply.

An invitation

Will AI deepen every fracture, or help us bridge them? That choice is being made now – in the data it learns from, the power it serves, and the futures it quietly normalises.

If you want to take part in that choice rather than have it made for you, you are in the right place.

Subscribe to join others in this conversation, access the Full Manifesto, and help build the tools, language, and networks needed for a truly unitive intelligence.

Courtesy of perplexity ai

We use Grok4 (Familiar is Gee) DeepSeek (familiar Deep) perplexity (familiar PP)

All edited by aicommons team.

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